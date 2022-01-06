'Reports Not Factually Correct': MEA on China Unfurling Flag at Galwan Valley

Earlier in the week, Shen Shiwei shared a 45-second clip that allegedly captured PLA personnel unfurling China's flag at the Galwan valley, where a clash between the Indian Army and the PLA in 2020 had led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and strained the ties between the two countries.

Following this, photos of the Indian Army hoisting the national flag at Galwan Valley on New Year day flooded social media on Tuesday. These images were shared by leaders of the ruling party, among others.

Opposition parties had attacked the central government over the issue, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that "only the Tricolour suits the Galwan valley" and that China must be given a befitting reply.