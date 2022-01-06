'Reports Not Factually Correct': MEA on China Unfurling Flag at Galwan Valley
Earlier in the week, Shen Shiwei shared a visual of PLA personnel unfurling China's flag at the Galwan valley.
After Chinese state-sponsored media shared a video of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) unfurling the Chinese flag at the Galwan Valley, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, 6 January, pointed out that the Indian media houses have repudiated these claims.
"The media reports on this are not factually correct. Media houses in India have released pictures contradicting the claim," ANI quoted the ministry as saying.
Earlier in the week, Shen Shiwei shared a 45-second clip that allegedly captured PLA personnel unfurling China's flag at the Galwan valley, where a clash between the Indian Army and the PLA in 2020 had led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and strained the ties between the two countries.
Following this, photos of the Indian Army hoisting the national flag at Galwan Valley on New Year day flooded social media on Tuesday. These images were shared by leaders of the ruling party, among others.
Opposition parties had attacked the central government over the issue, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that "only the Tricolour suits the Galwan valley" and that China must be given a befitting reply.
'Monitoring Pangong Bridge Construction Closely': MEA
The MEA also responded to the reports of the construction of a bridge on Pangong Lake, and said:
"Regarding reports of a bridge being made by China on Pangong Lake, GoI is monitoring this closely. This bridge is being constructed in areas that have been under illegal occupation by China for around 60 years. Govt taking steps to ensure our security interests are protected."MEA, as per ANI
A satellite imagery shared by geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon on Monday suggested that China was building a bridge across the Pangong Lake in the Chinese territory of eastern Ladakh.
The bridge, which will reportedly serve to join the northern and southern banks of the lake, will boost China's road connectivity in the sensitive border region, thereby facilitating the speedy movement of the nation's army and weaponry.
(With inputs from ANI.)
