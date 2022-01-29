ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Richest Party, BSP a Distant Second, SP Tops Regional Parties' List: Report

The report was published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a political and electoral advocacy NGO.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Members of the BJP hold up the party’s symbol at a rally in Chennai. Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
In the financial year 2019-20, the Bharatiya Janata Party declared assets worth Rs 4,847.78 crore, the highest among all Indian political parties, according to a report published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR is a non-profit, political, and electoral advocacy non-governmental organisation.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came a distant second to the BJP at Rs 698.33 crore, while the Congress party was ranked third on the list, with declared assets worth Rs 588.16 crore.

This list comprised seven national parties, whose total declared assets added up to Rs 6,988.57 crore.

The other parties on the list are:

  • Communist Party of India (Marxist) - Rs 569.519 crore

  • All India Trinamool Congress - Rs 247.78 crore

  • Communist Party of India - Rs 29.78 crore

  • Nationalist Congress Party - Rs 8.20 crore

The BJP, therefore, held just under 70 percent of the total declared wealth of the seven aforementioned national parties.

SP Tops List of Richest Regional Parties

The ADR also formed a list of 44 regional parties, whose total declared assets amounted to Rs 2,129.38 crore

The assets of the top 10 regional parties were worth Rs 2,028.715 crore, which is over 95 percent of the total assets declared by all the 44 parties.

In 2019-20, the regional party with the highest declared assets was the Samajwadi Party, at Rs 563.47 crore (making up around 26.5 percent of the total).

The other parties on the list are:

  • Telangana Rashtra Samithi - Rs 301.47 crore

  • All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - Rs 267.61 crore

  • Telugu Desam Party - Rs 188.1 crore

  • Shiv Sena - Rs 185.9 crore

  • Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - Rs 184.2 crore

