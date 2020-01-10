Repeated Jail Terms Affect Azad’s Health: Bhim Army Chief’s Doctor

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, appearing for Azad, told the court that his symptoms showed signs of exacerbation and he required phlebotomy as the treatment, which the jail authorities were not aware of.

Advocate OP Bharti, also appearing for Azad, said that the jail authorities did not take the requisite action and that he was being treated like a hardened criminal.

"He had watery eyes and itching and then conjunctivitis. All these are signs of deterioration of his disease. But the jail authorities only treated him for conjunctivitis instead of the underlying disease. He was not given the adequate and requisite treatment. He is not a hardcore criminal. He is just a political prisoner,” Bharti said.

"The jail authorities are putting him in harm's way. It is a conspiracy. Let him be sent to AIIMS for treatment. He had itching and disturbed sleep, so the jail authorities suggested he be taken to a psychiatrist. This is either ignorance or deliberation," said Pracha.