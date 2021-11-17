After Reopening of Kartarpur Corridor, First Jatha of Pilgrims Enters Pakistan
The corridor was reopened after 20 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first jatha (group) of pilgrims reached the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan after the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was reopened on Wednesday, 17 November, two days before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.
Comprising of 50 members, including the Panj Pyare (five beloved), the jatha crossed over to Pakistan at 11 am, Hindustan Times reported.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday had announced on Twitter that the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor would be reopened from Wednesday.
"This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," Shah had added.
Meanwhile, members of the jatha were honoured by the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) and Border Security Force (BSF) officials, who presented them with a siropa (robe of honour) and sweets at the Dera Baba Nanak ICP.
Further, a senior Customs official at the integrated checkpost (ICP) at Dera Baba Nanak was quoted as saying, “A list of 50 members was approved by the Centre for Wednesday’s visit. The group comprises VIPs and the panj pyaras. Another group that will be led by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will visit Kartarpur Sahib via the corridor on Thursday,” Hindustan Times reported.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
