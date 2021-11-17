After Reopening of Kartarpur Corridor, First Jatha of Pilgrims Enters Pakistan

The first jatha (group) of pilgrims reached the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan after the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was reopened on Wednesday, 17 November, two days before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Comprising of 50 members, including the Panj Pyare (five beloved), the jatha crossed over to Pakistan at 11 am, Hindustan Times reported.

The corridor was reopened after 20 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.