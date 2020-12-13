Renowned Malayalam Writer UA Khader Passes Away at 85

Born in 1935 near Rangoon in present-day Myanmar, Khader’s family fled to Kerala during the Second World War, where he completed his school and college education.

In 1983, his novel Thrikkottur Peruma won him the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award. He also received the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi Award in 2009 for his novella Thrikkotlur Novellukar. Khader had also written a travelogue, Ormakalude Pegoda, describing his nostalgic trip to his birthplace Yangon in Myanmar, after 70 years of his migration to India.

Condoling the writer’s death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet said that Kerala has lost one of its literary masters.