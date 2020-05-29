Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla breathed his last on Friday, 29 May, in an Ahmedabad hospital. Daruwalla, 89, was admitted in the private hospital last week following complaints of pneumonia-like symptoms.His condition deteriorated over the past couple of days and he was kept on ventilator support. He passed away at 5:13 pm on Friday.Daruwalla had been associated with several newspapers, magazines and news channel in his decades-long career.According to NDTV, his family has denied reports of him having contracted COVID-19.Daruwalla is survived by two sons Nastur and Fardun and daughter Nazreen. Daruwalla was a popular astrologer and had an affinity with celebrities and he himself was also considered to be one. His astrological portal was called 'GaneshaSpeaks'.Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted on his Twitter account, "Saddened by the demise of renowned astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul, my condolences. Om Shanti...." We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.