Remittances to India Likely to Drop by 23% in 2020: World Bank

“In India, remittances are projected to fall by about 23 percent in 2020, to USD 64 billion - a striking contrast with the growth of 5.5 percent and receipts of USD 83 billion seen in 2019, the report said.

World Bank Group President David Malpass said remittances are a “vital source of income” for developing countries.

“The ongoing economic recession caused by COVID-19 is taking a severe toll on the ability to send money home and makes it all the more vital that we shorten the time to recovery for advanced economies,” he said.

Malpass noted that remittances help families afford food, healthcare and basic needs.

“As the World Bank Group implements fast, broad action to support countries, we are working to keep remittance channels open and safeguard the poorest communities’ access to these most basic needs,” he said.