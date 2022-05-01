Remains Found in Punjab in 2014 Belong to Indian Soldiers Killed in 1857: Study

A latest genetic study has now established that the human remains found in an abandoned well in Punjab's Ajnala in 2014 belonged to 246 Indian soldiers who were killed after the Uprising of 1857 against the British.

There have been numerous theories about the discovery, including one that hinted that the remains belonged to victims of violence during the Partition in 1947.

The peer-reviewed study, published in a journal called Frontiers in Genetics on 28 April, however, has established that the men were a part of the 26th Native Bengal Infantry battalion, which mainly comprised soldiers from Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh.