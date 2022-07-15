Relocate Blacksmiths From Kanwar Yatra Routes as They Eat Non-Veg: Delhi Police

The traffic of Kanwariyas is expected to increase after 21 July, police had said.

There are some particular routes which have been dedicated to the Kanwariyas. A total of 338 camps are being put in place for them. The motorists and road users should follow traffic rules and go through their dedicated road lanes, the police had said.

Last week, the Delhi Police had opened a passenger registration system to make the yatra safe and easy.

The participants of the yatra can register themselves at kavad.delhipolice.gov.in through their mobile phones.

In April, clashes had broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at northwestern Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. Incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.