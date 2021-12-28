Stand By My Comments on Gandhi, Says 'Godman' Kalicharan Despite Being Booked
In another video, Kalicharan said he has no remorse for abusing Gandhi, and is ready to die for “the truth”.
Despite being booked for an inflammatory speech against Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, self-styled godman Kalicharan went on another provocative rant on Tuesday, 28 December, against Gandhi, and addressed his murderer Nathuram Godse as ‘Mahatma’.
In a video uploaded on Youtube as an "explanation on Gandhi", Kalicharan made it clear that he has no remorse for abusing Gandhi, and is ready to die for “speaking the truth”.
The so-called ‘sant’ also offered exaggerated and vivid descriptions of the post-partition violence and blamed Gandhi for it.
Further, he offered his greetings to "Mahatma Nathuram Godse", claiming that Godse sacrificed himself to save India from becoming a Muslim nation.
Background
In purported videos of the two-day long "Dharam Sansad" organised in Chhattisgarh's capital city of Raipur, on 25 December, the religious leader could be heard saying:
“They (minorities) seized power through politics here. And the great **** Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led us to this ruin. Salutations to Godse ji that he killed that ****.”
He had added, "See, doing operations is necessary. For these pimples and boils. Otherwise, they turn into cancer. I'm not asking you to do riots..."
The event, where the contentious remarks were made, was attended by a number of political leaders, including that of the ruling Congress.
A number of party leaders, including MLA Vikas Upadhyay and former Mayor Pramod Dubey, had marked their attendance at the Kalash Yatra that was organised on the first day of the Sansad.
The Kalash Yatra was inaugurated by the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister of the state, Raman Singh.
After the event, Chhattisgarh Police had said, "On the complaint of former Mayor Pramod Dubey against Kalicharan Maharaj, who used abusive words for Mahatma Gandhiji in Dharma Sansad held at Ravanabhata Ground, Raipur, Chhattisgarh on 26.12.21, crime number 578/2021, an offence has been registered under sections 505(2), 294 IPC at Tikrapara police station."
Section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code provides for punishment for "statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes," while section 294 provides for punishment for one who "sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place."
