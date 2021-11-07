Religious Conversion Row: UP ATS Arrests Abdullah, Son of Accused Umar Gautam
A senior ATS official said that during investigations, it was found that Abdullah was deeply involved in the racket.
The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested Abdullah, son of Umar Gautam, one of the accused in the religious conversion racket.
According to an official ATS release, Abdullah was arrested from Gautam Buddha Nagar on Saturday, 6 November. He is being interrogated about funding sources and links with other accused.
A senior ATS official said that during investigations, it was found that Abdullah was deeply involved in the religious conversion racket and was responsible for distributing money to those who converted.
He was working in coordination with other accused including his father Umar Gautam, Jahangir Alam, Qausar and Faraz Shah. He was also connected to the Islamic Da'wah Centre.
He had been found to be receiving money in his accounts from the same sources where his father got money.
(Published in arrangement with IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.