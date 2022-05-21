Relief From Heatwave Conditions in Some States, Predicts IMD
With an early arrival, the south-west monsoon winds are heading towards the mainland.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be an abatement of heatwave conditions over the country from Saturday, 21 May.
The IMD bulletin said, “Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. (There would be) abatement of heat wave conditions over the (entire) Indian region from May 21.”
A heatwave prevailed over Delhi before thundershowers brought some respite over the city on Friday. No heatwave is expected in the capital, over the next week.
Similarly, severe heatwave conditions prevailed over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, earlier on Friday.
With an early arrival, the south-west monsoon winds are heading towards the mainland sooner, reported PTI. “Conditions will continue to be favourable for further progress leading to onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala towards end of the week,” said IMD on Thursday evening.
Heatwave conditions are still expected in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday. At 47.8 degrees celsius, Dholpur in Rajasthan saw the highest temperature in the country on Friday.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI)
