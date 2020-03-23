COVID-19: Reliance Announces Measures to Deal With Virus Outbreak

Reliance Industries on Monday, 23 March, said it will pay contract and temporary workers wages even in case of no work due to the coronavirus outbreak, set up India's first dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai, ramp up face-mask production capacity and provide free meals and fuel to deal with the crisis.

In a raft of measures to deal with the pandemic, India's largest company in a statement said it has "initiated a multi-pronged prevention, mitigation, and ongoing support strategy" which can be ramped up further to scale as required.

Detailing the measures, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said it has set up "India's first dedicated COVID-19 hospital".