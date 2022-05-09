Regular FIR To Be Lodged Against Rajasthan Minister's Son on Rape Charges: Cops

The Delhi Police said on Monday, 9 May, that while a "zero" FIR was registered against Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's son, Rohit Joshi, on the allegation of rape under the pretext of marriage, the process to turn the FIR into a regular one had begun.

While a regular FIR can be lodged only at the police station under the jurisdiction of which an incident occurs, a zero FIR can be lodged at any police station in the country.

A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur had alleged that Joshi raped her on multiple occasions for over a year. She had registered a zero FIR with regard to the incident at the Sadar Bazar Police Station in Delhi.