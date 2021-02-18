Registration for 4th Edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ Begins

The Registration Process for the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 is set to commence on Thursday, 18 February, Union Education Minster Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced in a press release.

The government presser describes Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), which is an annual event, as a live programme where the Prime Minister will respond to examination stress-related questions posed by students in his “uniquely engaging style.”

Union Minister Pokhriyal informed that the programme will be held virtually, and students of Classes 9 to 12 will be invited to pose questions through the MyGov platform. Selected questions will be featured in the programme.