Registration for 4th Edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ Begins
PM Modi will respond to examination stress-related questions posed by students during the live programme.
The Registration Process for the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 is set to commence on Thursday, 18 February, Union Education Minster Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced in a press release.
The government presser describes Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), which is an annual event, as a live programme where the Prime Minister will respond to examination stress-related questions posed by students in his “uniquely engaging style.”
Union Minister Pokhriyal informed that the programme will be held virtually, and students of Classes 9 to 12 will be invited to pose questions through the MyGov platform. Selected questions will be featured in the programme.
The selected participants will participate in the programme from their respective State and UT headquarters and will be presented with a special PPC kit.
Further, the press release states that students, teachers, and parents from all across the country are to be selected through an online creative writing competition on This portal for online creative writing competition will remain open till 14 March 2021.
