'Reeks of Bigotry': India on OIC's Statement on Jammu and Kashmir

India on Friday, 5 August, hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its latest statement on Jammu and Kashmir and said it "reeks of bigotry."

In a strong reaction, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such statements only expose the OIC as an organisation devoted to a "communal agenda being pursued through terrorism."

On the third anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation, the OIC called on the international community to take steps to resolve the "dispute" in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.