Reduction in Interest Rates on Small Savings Heartless: Congress
The Congress on Wednesday termed the cut in interest rates on small savings as a heartless and shameful act, and demanded its immediate rollback.
The 21-day lockdown was imposed in the country from 25 March to check the spread of coronavirus.
The Congress leader also asked that the government comes out with a second tranche of economic relief packages to help small and medium enterprises, and the poor and common people from the economic downturn the country is facing.
“The BJP government’s decision to cut interest rates on small saving schemes is a heartless and shameful act that will hit the common people, especially the farmers, middle class and the poor who are already suffering due to the downturn in the economy,” Shergill told reporters at a press conference held through video conferencing.
Shergill said the government will earn an additional 26,000 crore through this reduction in interest rates and said it should not act like “Sherlock to extract a pound of flesh from the people”.
He said the Centre should instead work towards raising incomes of people instead of shrinking it, for helping them survive this economic downturn.
(The article has been published in arrangement with PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)