COVID-19: Redeem Ticket In a Year, No Need to Cancel, Says GoAir
Amid coronavirus pandemic, GoAir on Wednesday, 18 March, announced that the passengers who booked their tickets between 1 March and 15 April this year need not cancel or reschedule right now as they can redeem the ticket price on any fresh booking done in next one year.
"If a customer cannot or chooses not to travel, they can simply not show up for the flight and GoAir will protect the PNR for a period of one year," the airline stated in its press release.
This offer will apply to all existing and new bookings made between 1 March and 15 April – wherein customers who have booked any flight on any route will be “rest assured to not to initiate any rescheduling or cancellation” and will be saved from the “time consuming and tedious efforts to call or email their request,” the airline said.
The volume of calls in relation to Covid-19 at GoAir's customer centres has increased 500-700 percent in the last 3-4 weeks, due to which customers have not been able to receive attention in due course, the airline said.