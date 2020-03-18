COVID-19: Redeem Ticket In a Year, No Need to Cancel, Says GoAir

Amid coronavirus pandemic, GoAir on Wednesday, 18 March, announced that the passengers who booked their tickets between 1 March and 15 April this year need not cancel or reschedule right now as they can redeem the ticket price on any fresh booking done in next one year.

"If a customer cannot or chooses not to travel, they can simply not show up for the flight and GoAir will protect the PNR for a period of one year," the airline stated in its press release.