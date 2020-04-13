Red, Orange & Green Zones Likely to Apply in Extended Lockdown

In the orange zones, where only a few cases were found in the past with no increase in the number of positive cases, minimum activities like opening of limited public transport, harvesting of farm products will be allowed. Green zones will be in the districts where there is no COVID-19 case.

The chief ministers were against large scale inter-state movement of people, sources said.

Liquor shops are likely to be allowed to open as many chief ministers strongly pitched for it and argued that it is a major revenue-generating way for the states, the sources said, adding restaurants and malls won’t open.

However, some MSME industries falling under the green zone will be allowed to function with in-house lodging facilities for employees with proper maintenance of social distance.