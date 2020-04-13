Red, Orange & Green Zones Likely to Apply in Extended Lockdown
The Centre is likely to categorise the country into red, orange and green zones depending on the number of COVID-19 cases during the proposed extended period of lockdown and might allow limited services to function in the safe zones.
Officials privy to the discussions during the four-hour-long conference with chief ministers, convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (11 April), said that schools and colleges would remain shut but some small scale industries and liquor shops may be allowed to function.
There was near unanimity in extending the ongoing 21-day lockdown, which is till 30 April, and the central government might categorise the country into three zones – red, orange and green – depending on the number of COVID-19 cases, an official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told PTI.
In the orange zones, where only a few cases were found in the past with no increase in the number of positive cases, minimum activities like opening of limited public transport, harvesting of farm products will be allowed. Green zones will be in the districts where there is no COVID-19 case.
The chief ministers were against large scale inter-state movement of people, sources said.
Liquor shops are likely to be allowed to open as many chief ministers strongly pitched for it and argued that it is a major revenue-generating way for the states, the sources said, adding restaurants and malls won’t open.
However, some MSME industries falling under the green zone will be allowed to function with in-house lodging facilities for employees with proper maintenance of social distance.
Limited domestic air and train services may be allowed in select sectors with 30 percent or less passengers, while limited metro services may also be started in cities like Delhi with 30 percent passengers.
Currently, in major cities like Delhi, 30 percent of DTC and cluster bus services are operational for those working in essential services.
The city public transport services will be enhanced from minimum to optimal, another sources said.
The chief ministers are strongly opposed to any mass scale movements of people between states, saying they don’t have the capacity to put thousands of people in quarantine together, the sources added.
(The article has been published in arrangement with PTI)
