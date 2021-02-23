Red Fort Violence: Deep Sidhu Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police on 8 February in connection with the Republic Day violence during the farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi and later remanded to a seven-day police custody.

The police arrested Sidhu from Karnal in Haryana, while he was waiting for someone to pick him up.

Sidhu faces charges of rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, dacoity, culpable homicide among others, according to Hindustan Times.