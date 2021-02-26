Didn’t Incite Violence, Helped Cops: Sidhu in Plea for Fair Probe

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day, has moved Delhi’s Tis Hazari court seeking fair and impartial investigation in the case, asserting that he did not incite violence, rather helped police to pacify the crowd.

The court order has been reserved for 4 pm.

Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police on 9 February in connection with the Republic Day violence during the farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi and later remanded to a seven-day police custody. The court had on 16 February, extended his police custody by seven days, after the expiry of the originally ordered seven-day police remand.