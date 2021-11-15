Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Life in Kerala; TN Inundated With Dams Overflowing

Water released from Peruchani dam and Pechiparai reservoir, caused the submerging of villages like Nanjil Nagar and Kothai, TNM reported. In Peyankuzhi and Villukuri villages, canals overflowed onto the rail tracks at Nullivilai.

As per Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran, dwelling encroachments in rice fields have exacerbated the flooding witnessed in Kanyakumari.

Fire department and disaster relief personnel have been deployed for rescuing operations.

As per Kanyakumari District Collector M Arvind, 65 relief camps have been established where 3,150 people are receiving shelter and food, TNM reported.

On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government announced that the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam had reached 140 feet, indicating the likelihood of its shutters being opened if the water continues to rise.

(With inputs from The News Minute and PTI.)