'Red Alert for BJP': Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back PM Modi for 'Lal Topi' Jibe

Replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe that “lal topi” comment on Wednesday, 8 December, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that “lal topi” is a red alert for the BJP.

In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stated that “there is a red alert for BJP over the inflation, unemployment, farmers, labourers, Hathras, Lakhimpur, women, youth, education, business and health and also of ‘Laal Topi’ as it will wipe away the BJP from the state. There will be a revolution of red and change in 2022.”

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi has reportedly earlier on Wednesday tweeted from the official PMO twitter account saying in Hindi tthat “those wearing red caps are only concerned with a red beacon and they are ‘red alert’ for Uttar Pradesh).