Delhi: Cytomegalovirus Detected in 5 COVID Patients Amid 2nd Wave

"The other three patients were successfully treated with antiviral therapy with ganciclovir," Dr Arora added.

Dr Sunda Jain, senior consultant pathologist of the hospital, said that CVM was confirmed through "PCR testing for CMV virernia and tissue biopsy from the large intestine, which showed intranuclear inclusion bodies", PTI reported.

"This was further confirmed to be due to CMV infection by the specific immunohistochemistry stains," the doctor added.

According to Dr Praveen Sharma of the gastroenterology department, a high index of suspicion and timely intervention in the form of an early diagnosis and effective antiviral therapy can save many precious lives, IANS reported.

Dr Arora also informed that 80 to 90 percent of the Indian population suffers from asymptomatic CVM – as competent immune systems prevent it from displaying symptoms.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)