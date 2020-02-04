Reading Hanuman Chalisa Won’t Help Kejriwal Win Delhi: Ravi Kishan

Further, the journalist asked the Delhi CM to recite the verses of Hanuman Chalisa, to which he obliged.

Kejriwal’s recitation led to a massive outcry on social media, majorly by BJP leaders and their supporters, who said ahead of polls the Delhi CM is trying too hard to prove that he is a Hindu.

In an election rally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also launched an attack on Kejriwal. Addressing the rally, the Adityanath said on one hand, Kejriwal goes and eats biryani at Shaheen Bagh, and on the other, he recites Hanuman Chalisa. Further, the UP CM said that the day will come soon when Asaduddin Owaisi will also chant Hanuman Chalisa like Arvind Kejriwal.