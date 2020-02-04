Reading Hanuman Chalisa Won’t Help Kejriwal Win Delhi: Ravi Kishan
Responding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s interview in which he recited Hanuman Chalisa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan on Tuesday, 4 February, said after distributing biryani to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Kejriwal had suddenly remembered that he is a Hindu.
Kishan added that Kejriwal can’t fool lord Hanuman like this. “He can no longer make Hanuman ji a fool, read Hanuman Chalisa or hang upside down on the tree, he is losing these elections,” Kishan told ANI.
In an interview to News18 India, Kejriwal was asked if he visits Hanuman temple or is a believer of lord Hanuman. He responded saying that he does visit the temple often.
Further, the journalist asked the Delhi CM to recite the verses of Hanuman Chalisa, to which he obliged.
Kejriwal’s recitation led to a massive outcry on social media, majorly by BJP leaders and their supporters, who said ahead of polls the Delhi CM is trying too hard to prove that he is a Hindu.
In an election rally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also launched an attack on Kejriwal. Addressing the rally, the Adityanath said on one hand, Kejriwal goes and eats biryani at Shaheen Bagh, and on the other, he recites Hanuman Chalisa. Further, the UP CM said that the day will come soon when Asaduddin Owaisi will also chant Hanuman Chalisa like Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP leaders have attacked the CM for sympathising with the anti-CAA protesters in Delhi. Further, they have often accused the Aam Aadmi Party of financing the protests, which have been going on since the second week of December, since the Citizenship (Amendment) Act came into force.
