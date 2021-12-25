'Recall Noble Teachings of Jesus Christ': PM Modi's Wishes on Christmas
Political leaders, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also tweeted their wishes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 25 December, tweeted his Christmas greetings, placing emphasis on the values of service, kindness, and humility that were the teachings of Jesus Christ.
"Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around," the prime minister tweeted.
A number of other political leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also tweeted their wishes.
Meanwhile, a number of states have imposed restrictions on the celebrations of Christmas, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday prohibited any kind of New Year celebration – inside or in open spaces – in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered, "All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi."
