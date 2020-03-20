Daughter of Rebel Congress MLA From MP Hangs Self in Rajasthan

He said prima facie it is a case of suicide, though investigation into the matter is yet to be initiated as none among the woman's in-laws are willing to speak to the police and the post-mortem examination is yet to be conducted.

The woman's father Suresh Dhakad is MLA from Pohhari constituency in Madhya Pradesh and is among the ''rebel'' MLAs from the state who recently resigned from the Congress to join the BJP, resulting in the resignation of MP chief minister Kamal Nath.

Jyoti was married to Dr Jai Singh Mehata who is posted as medical officer at the government health centre in Shahabad area and lives in Baskheda village of Baran district, the official said. The deceased is survived by her husband and a two-year-old daughter, he added.