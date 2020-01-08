‘Executing Nirbhaya Convicts Will Send a Loud Msg’: Hangman Pawan
Hangman Pawan Jallad, who officials say is being considered to carry out the execution of the four Nirbhaya gangrape case convicts, says he is ready for the job which will send out a strong message to the society.
He said executing those who were involved in the horrific crime will bring "great relief" to him, Nirbhaya's parents and everybody else.
A Delhi court on Tuesday issued death warrants against all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case and ordered that they be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar jail.
The death warrant, also known as black warrant, addressed to the office of the Tihar jail chief, was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora against Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).
This Execution Will Send Out a Loud Message
He further mentioned that those who were involved in this brutal incident must be hanged, which will send out a strong message in the society.
Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was gang-raped and brutalised on the intervening night of 16 and 17 December 2012, inside a moving bus in south Delhi by the four men, along with two others, before being dumped on the road. She died on 29 December 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
Of the six persons convicted, one allegedly committed suicide in jail and another, a juvenile, was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.
When contacted, Jail Superintendent of Meerut prison VP Pandey said he has not yet received any letter from Tihar authorities.
The gang-rape of the 23-year-old, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', the fearless one, sparked outrage across the country. Repulsed, people took to the streets across the country, demanding justice for her and better safety measures for women.
The case led to toughening of India's rape laws.
