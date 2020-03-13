‘Ready for Floor Test; 22 MLAs Held Captive’: Nath to MP Governor

Nath also told the governor to use his office to ensure the release of Congress MLAs held in captivity in Bengaluru.

The ruling Congress has alleged that 19 of the rebel Congress MLAs, including ministers, have been held "captive" by the BJP in a resort in Bengaluru, a charge denied by the opposition party.

Nath's meeting with the governor comes amid unconfirmed reports that six ministers, said to be close to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, will be coming to Bhopal from Bengaluru to hand over their resignation letters in person to the Assembly Speaker.

Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, a day after quitting the Congress.