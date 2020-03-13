‘Ready for Floor Test; 22 MLAs Held Captive’: Nath to MP Governor
Expressing the readiness of his government for a floor test in the Assembly, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday, 13 March, accused the BJP of holding 22 Congress MLAs in captivity.
Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan and submitted a letter to him accusing the BJP of being involved in horse-trading and holding the Congress MLAs in captivity.
Nath submitted the three-page letter to Tandon in the midst of political crisis in the state, triggered by the resignation of the 22 Congress MLAs three days ago. The chief minister briefed the governor about the current political situation in the state, Congress sources said.
Loading...
The Very Edifice of Democracy Is in Danger: Nath
In the letter, released by a Congress spokesman to the media, Nath expressed his readiness to hold the floor test during the budget session beginning from 16 March.
Nath also mentioned the sequence of events from the intervening night of 3 March and 4 March to March 10, and claimed there were incidents of horse-trading during this period.
Nath also told the governor to use his office to ensure the release of Congress MLAs held in captivity in Bengaluru.
The ruling Congress has alleged that 19 of the rebel Congress MLAs, including ministers, have been held "captive" by the BJP in a resort in Bengaluru, a charge denied by the opposition party.
Nath's meeting with the governor comes amid unconfirmed reports that six ministers, said to be close to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, will be coming to Bhopal from Bengaluru to hand over their resignation letters in person to the Assembly Speaker.
Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, a day after quitting the Congress.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)