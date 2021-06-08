Ready To Make Changes: Kejriwal Writes to PM Over Ration Delivery

Kejriwal in a media briefing on Saturday, 5 June, had accused the Centre of blocking the scheme that would reportedly benefit 72 lakh people suffering economic hardships and loss of jobs and wages as a result of the lockdown.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor had Anil Baijal return the AAP government's proposal citing no approval from the government and an ongoing court case.

“The Delhi government did not require the Centre's approval for the implementation of the ration scheme but it sought permission five times to avoid any dispute,” Kejriwal said during the briefing, adding that the state government has written “as many as five letters to the Centre to seek approval”.

The AAP government in Delhi had cleared the proposal to allow home delivery of ration in July last year. It was one of the promises made by the party in the run-up to the 2020 February Assembly polls.