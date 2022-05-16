'Truth Will Come Out One Day': KP Maurya on Court Order on Gyanvapi Mosque
Meanwhile, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti said the Centre was after all the mosques now.
The "truth will come out one day," said Uttar Pradesh (UP) Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on the Varanasi Court order that instructed the District Magistrate (DM) to seal the area where a Shivling was allegedly found inside the complex of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque.
The three-day videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, ended on Monday. The court added that the DM, police commissioner, police commissionerate, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant Varanasi would be responsible for the security of the sealed area.
The court order said that it is the responsibility of the Lucknow Police chief and the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh to ensure the enforcement of the order.
"No matter how much you hide the 'Truth,' one day it will come out because 'Truth is Shiva.' Glory to Baba, Har Har Mahadev!"
He also said, "The manifestation of Baba Mahadev in Gyanvapi on the occasion of Buddha Purnima has given a mythological message to the country's eternal Hindu tradition."
The next hearing in the matter will be on Tuesday, 17 May.
'They Are After All Our Mosques Now': Mufti
Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said the Centre was after all the mosques now.
"We created a safe atmosphere for Kashmiri pandits. In 2010, and 2016, during peak unrest, no killing happened. The Kashmir Files movie has also triggered it. They're creating Hindu-Muslim issues to distract from real topics and are after Gyanvapi mosque now," she said, as per ANI.
"They are after all our mosques. Give us a list of all mosques you are eyeing. They are after the Gyanvapi mosque now. Would everything be okay when they take all of it?" she asked.
(With inputs from ANI.)
