RBI Guv Das Tests COVID-Positive, Says ‘Will Work From Isolation’
Sharing the news on Twitter, he said he was asymptomatic and would be working from isolation.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing the news on Sunday, 25 October, he said he was asymptomatic and would be working from isolation.
In a tweet he wrote, “I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Deputy Governors and other officers through VC and telephone.”
