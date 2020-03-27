COVID-19: After FM’s Announcement, RBI Guv to Address Media Today

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an economic relief package to counter the repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is all set to address the media at 10 am on Friday, 27 March.

On Thursday, announcing the 'Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana', Sitharaman pledged Rs 1.7 lakh crore to those worst-affected by the outbreak and the 21-day countrywide lockdown that has been imposed to contain its spread.