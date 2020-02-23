Ravi Pujari Arrested in South Africa, To Be Extradited: Police

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari has been arrested in South Africa and being brought to India by a team of officials, including senior IPS officers from Karnataka, a top police official said on Sunday.

Pujari, wanted in many cases including extortion and murder and been on the run for over 15 years, was deported to Senegal, from where he had jumped bail last year, and extradited. A police official, part of the team, told PTI,