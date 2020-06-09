A ration card is among one of the most important documents for almost every person in India. It’s issued by a state government and also entitles the holder of the card to ration of food, fuel and other goods issued by the government.The cards are primarily used when purchasing subsidised food (wheat, rice, sugar and kerosene.) The card details also provide an important proof of identity and residence of the individual and is commonly used as an identity proof when applying for making a domicile certificate, birth certificate, voter ID card etc.Rations cards have historically been issued as printed booklets and contains all the financial information of a family. State governments have only recently started digitising the document. The switch to digital ration cards has not been done pan-India yet as the administration of these cards is handled by individual state governments.Types of Ration CardsBlue/Yellow/Green/Red Ration cards – For people who are below the poverty line. These ration cards are for obtaining various subsidies on food, fuel and other goods.White Ration cards – These ration cards are for people above the poverty line. They help as an identification proof.Who Can Apply for a Ration Card?Any person permanently living in India who wants to have a ration but,-He/She or some other person on his behalf, has not already applied or in possession of such a card.-He/She or any member of his family is not included in another ration card.Process of Applying for a Ration CardThe process of applying for a ration card, whether digital or otherwise, changes based on the state that an applicant is applying from. Each state has their own systems but the basic structure is constant.Below are the links to each state’s individual ration card registration website:Documents Required for Ration CardSurrender certificate/Deletion certificate/No card certificate if there is no previous family cardProof of identity and residenceA self-addressed and stamped postal cover or postcard.Three passports-sized photographsDetails about earlier applications and rejections (if applicable)Details of any LPG connectionMobile number/email idProof of Identity and Address Proof Documents to Apply for Ration CardAadhaar cardEmployee identity cardVoter IDPassportAny government issued identity cardHealth card (including the Aaragoyasri card)Driving licenseDeath certificateTransfer certificateMarriage certificateFor Member Removal or AdditionDeath certificateTransfer certificateMarriage certificateBirth Certificate