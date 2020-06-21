Industrialist Ratan Tata on Sunday, 21 June, urged people to stop online hatred and said that 2020 is not the time “to pull each other down.” "This year especially calls for us to be unified and helpful,” he added.In an Instagram post, he further wrote, “This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harshly and with quick judgments.”While mentioning the need for more sensitivity towards each other, the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata group wrote, “More of kindness and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today.”He has hoped that social media will evolve as a place of empathy and not of hate and bullying.His comment comes at a time when the whole country is grappling with coronavirus outbreak and observing self-isolation. The lockdown restrictions have eased down in the last few weeks but the anxiety among people is still on the rise. In the last few weeks, many mental health experts and psychiatrists have also warned against a "mental health pandemic" following COVID-19 outbreak. In such circumstances, the need for empathy and kindness is more than ever before, believe experts. Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘50 Dreams’ Widely Shared on Social Media We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.