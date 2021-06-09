Missing Rapper MC Kode Traced in MP After Week-Long Search: Police

He posted that message after he was constantly being barraged with threats, abuse, complaints and bounties being placed on his head for being ‘Hinduphobic’ after a video of him from 2016 showed Kode making controversial remarks about the Mahabharata. Despite an apology by him, the hate just kept increasing.

“The video of him was when he was 17, then he started doing battle raps. He apologised for what he had said as well. Look at him for who he is as a whole right? More than anything, people are rallying behind him as he helped them. When lockdown opened after the first wave, he arranged open mic nights for new artists, he collaborates with multiple people and eventually unknown artists gained visibility because of him,” his friend Shodhan* said.