‘Lets Fight’: Tamil Rapper Arivu Slams CAA & NRC in New Song

Tamil rapper Arivu, in his latest number ‘Sanda Seivom’ (Let’s fight), calls on people to unite against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Through his song, the rapper also takes on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Who am I? Who are you? Who is your grandfather? NRC is coming to dig all that,” he raps.

Speaking to The Quint, the artist said that art has always been a powerful tool to express angst of the people. He added that it is the people’s right to stand up against bias.