Rapist Priest Robin Offers to Marry Rape Survivor, Raise Child

Vadakkumchery was dismissed from priesthood by the Vatican. He was serving as a parish vicar near Kannur and was the manager of the Church-backed school, where the rape survivor, a Class 11 student who was then 16 years old, was studying. The girl gave birth to a child on 7 February, 2017, at Christu Raj hospital in Kannur.

A child line agency, which works among school children, had registered the complaint against the priest.

Father Robin's influence on the family was so powerful that during the initial days of investigation, the girl’s father had taken the blame, claiming responsibility for raping and impregnating his daughter.

It was later revealed that the father took upon the blame due to extreme pressure from the church. “He was under such immense pressure that he was ready to take the blame and owned up to a heinous crime that he had never committed. But soon, he broke down and said that it was Father Robin’s baby, and that has been established beyond doubt with DNA tests,” a Childline officer had then told TNM.