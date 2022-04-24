ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh Church Priest Arrested For Allegedly Raping 11-Year-Old Girl

The victim had gone for cycling when the priest, Albert, allegedly raped and threatened her against telling anyone.

The Quint
A priest of a church from Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Sunday, 24 April, for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadoun told news agency PTI that the victim's mother had lodged a complaint according to which the daughter had gone for cycling when the priest, Albert, allegedly raped her and thereafter threatened her against disclosing the matter to anyone.

The victim had returned home to inform her family about the entire incident which had taken place in the Chandinagar area on Saturday, the police told further.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI.)

