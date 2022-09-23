Rape Case Against BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain: SC Grants Woman Time to File Papers

The Supreme Court on Friday, 23 September, granted a week's time to a woman, who has lodged a rape complaint against BJP leader and former union minister Shahnawaz Hussain, to bring on record certain "material" documents.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat took note of the submissions of the counsel for the complainant woman that some “material facts” relating to the alleged offence have been concealed by the counsel for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and he wanted to bring that on apex court's record.

“If you wish to file something, please file them in a week. We will list the matter on 12 October for hearing,” the bench told lawyer Sandeep Kumar Singh, appearing for the woman.

Senior lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra appeared on behalf of Hussain, till recently a minister in the Bihar government.