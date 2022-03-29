Watch: Ranveer Singh and Anurag Thakur Dance to 'Malhari' at Dubai Expo 2020

The 3rd day of the Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday, 28 March, saw Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur shake a leg to the former's hit song Malhari from the movie Bajirao Mastani at the India Pavilion in Dubai.

Singh was here to discuss 'The Global Reach of Indian Media and Entertainment Industry' with Thakur.