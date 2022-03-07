Rana Ayyub Thanks Mumbai Cops for Arresting 2 for Spreading Fake News About Her

In another tweet, Ayyub said that the two young journalists -Vidyanshi Krishkumar Trivedi and Ayush Chandramohan Srivastav - who have since been arrested by the police had accused her of "being aided by Pakistan", announced that she had been banned by Saudi Arabia, and attributed morphed anti-India tweets to her.

She informed that the two men said that their employers had asked them to do this "hit job" on her to tarnish her reputation.

According to a report in the Scroll.in, the two accused, who belong to Uttar Pradesh, had in January posted a video on the YouTube channel of online news portal Scoop Beats, which allegedly had fake news regarding Ayyub.