Birbhum Violence: Newlywed Couple Was Home for Festival When Burnt Alive
Lily Khatun and Kazi Sajidur Rahman were burnt to death with five other family members.
The charred bodies of eight people were recovered on Tuesday, 22 March, from Bogtui village in Birbhum's Rampurhat in West Bengal. Villagers allege that these victims were burnt alive when miscreants set several houses on fire in retaliation to the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.
Among the eight people who died were newlyweds Lily Khatun and Kaji Sajidur Rahman. Khatun, 18, had married Rahman, 22, at Birbhum's Nanur in January this year.
She had come back home to Bogtui with her husband to spend Shab-e-Barat with her family. Both of them were burnt alive with five other family members on the night of Monday, 21 March.
Rahman's father Kazi Nurul Jamal tells The Quint that the last time he spoke to his son was on Monday afternoon and everything was "absolutely fine."
"Around midnight, Rahman called his friend Mohim in a panic and asked him to immediately call the police so that they could be saved."Kazi Nurul Jamal
After that, there was no news of him.
Jamal had tried calling his son several times the next day after Mohim's mother asked him about his whereabouts. No one answered the phone. Moments later, he found out on the news that they had died in a fire.
Devastated, he said he never imagined that his newlywed son and daughter-in-law wouldn't come back.
Alleging foul play, Jamal demanded a "proper investigation" and "adequate punishment" for "those behind the murder of his son and daughter-in-law."
