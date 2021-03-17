Jarkiholi Sex CD Case: Woman’s Parents Allege She’s Been Abducted

In a new twist in the sleaze CD case in Karnataka, the parents of a woman who was allegedly seen with former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in videos that were widely shared this month, lodged a complaint with the Belagavi police alleging that they are fearing for their life and that their daughter had been abducted from Bengaluru.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vikram Apte told reporters that a complaint of abduction of the woman was filed by her father on Tuesday, 16 March.