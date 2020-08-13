Ram Temple Trust Head, Who Attended Ayodhya Event, Tests COVID +Ve

The news of the priest testing positive comes a week after he attended the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel, among other people.

At the ceremony, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had shared the main stage with PM Modi and the three other dignitaries mentioned above.