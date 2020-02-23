Sri Ram Sena Announces Rs 10 Lakh Bounty for Killing Amulya Leona
Sanjeev Maradi, an activist of the right wing group Sri Ram Sena announced on 22 February, a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for killing Amulya Leona who was seen on video raising pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA event in Bengaluru.
In a video footage, activist Sanjeev Maradi is heard asking the government not to release the woman or else he will kill her.
“If she is released, we will kill her in an encounter," Maradi is heard saying at a protest rally organised by the outfit in Ballari against Amulya Leona on Saturday.
"We on behalf of Sri Ram Sena will give a bounty of Rs 10 lakh to the person who kills her," he added.
Ballari Superintendent of Police C K Baba said he has not seen the video or heard about any such "announcements."
"Let me go through it. I haven't seen what he has said. I will have a look..," the official added.
At an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act event in the city on Thursday, Amulya Leona, who has been arrested on sedition charges and remanded to judicial custody, had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan thrice in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who denounced her act.
