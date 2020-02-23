Sri Ram Sena Announces Rs 10 Lakh Bounty for Killing Amulya Leona

Sanjeev Maradi, an activist of the right wing group Sri Ram Sena announced on 22 February, a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for killing Amulya Leona who was seen on video raising pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA event in Bengaluru.

In a video footage, activist Sanjeev Maradi is heard asking the government not to release the woman or else he will kill her.