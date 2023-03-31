Ram Navami Violence: Vadodara Police Mulling 'Bulldozer Action' Against Accused

The Gujarat Police on Thursday, 30 March, detained 23 people after two separate incidents of alleged stone-pelting during a Ram Navami Shobha Yatra event in Vadodara.

As per Additional Commissioner of Police (Vadodara) Manoj Ninama, a complaint was registered against 300-500 unknown people and the Police is identifying the alleged stone-pelters through CCTV footage.

"There are no reports of any injuries. We have detained 23 people and a complaint has been filed against 300-500 unknown suspects. The accused have been taken for a medical test, after which we will produce all the accused in court and seek remand," Ninama said.

He added that the Police is conducting a survey in the area and "bulldozer action will be taken against the accused."