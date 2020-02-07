No End to Rifts in Ayodhya as Ram Mandir Trust Make-up Irks Seers

A day after the Central government announced the composition of the 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra' trust set up for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a rift between the Hindu seers associated with the Janmabhoomi movement has come to the fore.

The exclusion of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chief of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas – a trust formed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad in January 1993 soon after the Babri Masjid demolition in December 1992, has ruffled feathers within the VHP.