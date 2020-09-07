Ram Madhav Deletes Post on Attending Tibetan Cdr Nyima’s Funeral

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Monday, 7 September, paid tribute to deceased Tibetan soldier Nyima Tenzin, after which he tweeted wishing for “peace along the Indo-Tibetan border”.

The tweet, however, was later deleted.



Nyima Tenzin a member of the Special Frontier Force (SFF), operating under the command of the Indian Army.



In a move, perceived by many as a message to China, the BJP leader originally took to Twitter to share photographs from the funeral and say: